Tottenham transfer news: Spurs verbally agree £17.2m deal to sign goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham have verbally agreed an initial £17.2m deal with Empoli to sign goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs are expected to submit a formal bid on Thursday and Empoli have indicated it will be accepted.

The deal also includes bonuses on top of the initial €20m fee.

Guglielmo - a 26-year-old Italian - has made 71 appearances for Empoli since joining from Cagliari in 2021, initially on loan.

Tottenham have been interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya but are reluctant to pay the £40m asking price.

Raya has a year left on his contract and is unlikely to sign a new deal.

Tottenham's current No 1 Hugo Lloris has publicly said he wants to leave for a fresh challenge.

Leicester want £50m for Maddison

Spurs are interested in James Maddison and made initial contact with Leicester more than a week ago.

Leicester want a fee in excess of £50m, amid strong interest from Newcastle too.

The Foxes consider Maddison their strongest asset and will not be deterred from their valuation despite being relegated and the England player having only one year left on his contract.

Newcastle and Spurs are both pushing to sign Maddison and confident in their own right over their ability to bring him to their club.

Newcastle obviously have Champions League football to tempt him with but Spurs are hoping he would be keen on being integral to Ange Postecoglou's plans and prefer living in London.

Spurs are also understood to have asked about winger Harvey Barnes.

