Harry Kane: Paris Saint-Germain believe they're 'in the mix' to sign Tottenham striker

Paris Saint-Germain believe they are "in the mix" to sign Harry Kane this summer if Tottenham decide to sell the England captain.

While Kane is on their list of targets, PSG insiders have made it clear that they will not be drawn into a bidding war for Kane and any approach would be considered and rational.

They are aware of reports that Kane is not interested in moving to France and any move by PSG would be driven by signals from the player and Tottenham that a deal could be done.

Tottenham's position has been clear all summer - Kane is not for sale. He has 12 months left on his Spurs contract and he has never said he wants to leave.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has a good relationship with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and there is a lot of mutual respect between the two men.

It is no secret that PSG want to sign a striker this summer and they have made €50m offer to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund.

Sky Germany is reporting that Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Eric Neppe want to meet Levy this week.

Analysis: Stick or twist - Levy faces a huge gamble

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour @skysportspaulg:

"The fact Kane won't sign a new deal this summer will only increase the prospect of the England captain being on the move in the coming weeks.

"Add into the mix the fact Thomas Tuchel is obsessed with making this happen and Bayern doing everything possible to agree a suitable financial package with Spurs, the pendulum is swinging towards a departure.

"That said, we're being told Kane is happy concentrating on his football with Tottenham and the option of extending his contract later in the season is not off the table.

"Daniel Levy will make one of the toughest decisions of his career in the weeks ahead. Does he believe there is a chance of a contract extension later in the season? Does he believe Ange Postecoglou and his players can play attacking football and look like trophy winners this early into the project?

"If the answer is no to those key questions then the Premier League is likely to lose one of the best goal scorers around, and Tottenham could use the money to help create balance in their playing squad."

July 18: Tottenham 2-3 West Ham

Tottenham 2-3 West Ham July 23: Leicester P-P Tottenham - Waterlogged pitch

Leicester P-P Tottenham - Waterlogged pitch July 26: Tottenham 5-1 Lion City Sailors

Tottenham 5-1 Lion City Sailors August 6: Tottenham vs Shakhtar, kick-off 2pm (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Tottenham vs Shakhtar, kick-off 2pm (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) August 8: Barcelona vs Tottenham, kick-off 8pm (Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Spain)

