Aston Villa interested in Lovre Kalinic

Aston Villa are interested in Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic

Aston Villa are interested in signing Croatia international goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic in January, according to Sky sources.

The 28-year-old - currently with Belgian side Gent - has been a long-term target for the Sky Bet Championship side.

Villa were close to signing Kalinic last season, but a failure to secure promotion to the Premier League ended their hopes of concluding the deal.

However, following the takeover of the club by Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and American billionaire Wes Edens in July, Villa have now rekindled their interest.

Kalinic, who started his career at Hajduk Split, has been capped 14 times by Croatia and was part of the squad that reached the 2018 World Cup final in Russia.

He also featured for Croatia in the 2-1 Nations League defeat to England at Wembley in November.

Villa currently sit eighth in the Championship, two points off the play-off positions, despite having conceded 34 goals so far this season - the sixth most in the Championship.

Norway international goalkeeper Orjan Nyland has featured most for Villa this season since joining from FC Ingolstadt in the summer, with Mark Bunn and Andre Moreira in reserve.