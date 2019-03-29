Tyrone Mings loving life at Aston Villa after injury set-backs

0:54 Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings tells Sky Sports News why he has loved his loan move to Aston Villa Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings tells Sky Sports News why he has loved his loan move to Aston Villa

Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings says his loan move to Aston Villa has been "everything I could have wished for" after long-term injuries.

Mings, 26, has made just 17 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth since his £8m transfer from Ipswich in 2015.

Serious knee and back injuries have meant a "frustrating, stop-start" four years, but the 6ft 5in defender has helped turn Villa into promotion contenders since joining on loan in January.

Villa have won four of the eight matches Mings has played in, moving them into the play-off places ahead of their game against Blackburn this weekend.

"It's been everything I could have wished for and more," Mings, who signed a new deal at Bournemouth in 2017, told Sky Sports News.

Mings has helped Villa back into play-off contention

"We've hit form at the right time, momentum is key going into the play-offs.

"Anybody we face I think we'll have a real good chance against.

"I'm loving it, the fans have welcomed me, the manager [Dean Smith] has been great, we've got some great coaches - John Terry for example - and I'm learning every day and enjoying football again."

* Mings was speaking at the 2019 Ideal Home Show at London Olympia.