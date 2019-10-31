Jack Grealish fit for Aston Villa's game against Liverpool, says Dean Smith

Grealish did not feature in Villa's 2-1 win over Wolves in the Carabao Cup

Dean Smith has declared Jack Grealish fit to play in Aston Villa's clash with Liverpool in the Premier League, after the midfielder suffered a calf injury in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The midfielder, 24, was substituted in the second half of Villa's loss against Pep Guardiola's side last Saturday and departed the Etihad Stadium wearing crutches, which were used as a precautionary measure.

He was not involved in the victory over Wolves at Villa Park on Wednesday, where goals from Anwar El Ghazi and Ahmed Elmohamedy saw Smith's team progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Speaking after Villa's 2-1 triumph over their west Midlands rivals, Smith said: "He's OK. He'll be pushing to be fit for Saturday. He wasn't fit (for Wolves) but I wouldn't have picked him anyway. He's responded really well.

Jack Grealish came off in the 84th minute in Villa's game with Man City at the Etihad Stadium

"I never worry too much when it's a contact injury, a dead calf - he's got a small bleed on his calf and he's responded well to treatment.

"He was here tonight in his fashion, his compression jeans with holes in which probably lets the cold air get to his calf as well."

Grealish remains in contention for England selection ahead of their European Qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo in November, with the injury being less of a concern than first feared.

The Villa academy graduate has been touted to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's side, after registering four goals and four assists in 12 appearances for his club so far this term.