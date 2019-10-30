Aston Villa 2-1 Wolves: Ahmed Elmohamady goal earns quarter-final spot

Ahmed Elmohamady scored the winner to help Aston Villa progress

Aston Villa earned a deserved 2-1 win over a youthful Wolves side at Villa Park to take their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Anwar El Ghazi's goal gave Villa the lead before the break and though Patrick Cutrone came up with a second-half equaliser, Ahmed Elmohamady won the tie for the home side.

Team news Aston Villa made nine changes with all seven of the substitutes from the defeat to Manchester City on Saturday starting this one.



Wolves made 11 changes with Ryan Bennett the only outfield player aged over 22. There was a professional debut for 16-year-old Chem Campbell.

Wolves took more than 5,000 supporters to Villa Park but Nuno Espirito Santo made his intentions clear by changing his entire XI from the team that drew at Newcastle on Sunday.

None of the outfield players from that starting line-up were even in the squad and Wolves paid the price as their eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Steer (6), Elmohamady (7), Konsa (6), Hause (7), Taylor (6), Hourihane (7), Douglas Luiz (7), Lansbury (7), Trezeguet (7), El Ghazi (7), Davis (7).



Subs: Kodjia (6), McGinn (6).



Wolves: Ruddy (5), Vallejo (5), Bennett (6), Kilman (6), Sanderson (7), Jordao (6), Perry (6), Vinagre (6), Campbell (6), Neto (7), Cutrone (6).



Subs: Ashley-Seal (6), Taylor (6), Cristovao (6).



Man of the Match: Henri Lansbury

Villa dominated from the outset with Trezeguet having a shot well blocked by Max Kilman in the early stages and Conor Hourihane seeing his free kick hit the wall.

Anwar El Ghazi slotted home the opening goal of the game in the first half

But there was no denying El Ghazi when Henri Lansbury cleverly slid him through on goal in the 28th minute and though goalkeeper John Ruddy got a touch to the ball it crept over the line.

Villa looked comfortable but 10 minutes into the second half, Taylor Perry won possession and his subsequent shot was diverted beyond Jed Steer by the outstretched leg of Cutrone.

Patrick Cutrone celebrates his second-half equaliser that gave Wolves hope

The parity did not last long because Villa were soon back in front when Lansbury's low free kick from the right was turned into the net at the near post by Elmohamady.

There was no comeback for Wolves this time as Dean Smith's side secured Villa's progress to the last eight of this competition for the first time in nine years.

What's next?

Aston Villa host Liverpool back in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm, while Wolves travel to face Arsenal at the same time at the Emirates Stadium.