Jack Grealish: Aston Villa captain to return to his 'happy place' against Newcastle, says Dean Smith

0:51 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is expecting captain Jack Grealish to again be “in his happy place” against Newcastle on Monday after a four-week injury lay-off. Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is expecting captain Jack Grealish to again be “in his happy place” against Newcastle on Monday after a four-week injury lay-off.

Jack Grealish will be “back in his happy place at Villa Park” when Aston Villa host Newcastle on Monday after three games out through injury, says Dean Smith.

The Villa captain sustained a calf injury against Manchester City last month, but is set to make his comeback against the Magpies, live on Sky Sports.

Grealish was set to return for the 2-1 defeat against Wolves earlier this month, but his injury flared up again ahead of the West Midlands derby defeat in the Premier League.

"He has been training with us the last week so I have no doubts that he will be there in his happy place at Villa Park playing in front of the fans," said Villa manager Smith.

Grealish missed out on an England call-up ahead of the latest international break but Smith is confident his skipper will be eager to show the form he did on the club's return to the top flight.

Dean Smith named Jack Grealish as club captain after his appointment as Aston Villa boss a year ago

"He has been frustrated with the injury," the Villa boss added.

"He was in a rich vein of form, nominated for the October Player of the Month, and unfortunately he got a dead calf against Manchester City at the end of the game and ended up missing Liverpool and Wolves.

Grealish has scored four goals in all competitions so far this season

"He thought he would make both games and unfortunately he didn't.

"The fact that he hasn't got called up - he can't control that. All he can control is to keep performing and to keep making sure he keeps putting on as much pressure on those who have to make those decisions."

Smith says the internationals in his squad have returned from the domestic break in good spirits, with Scotland midfielder John McGinn looking to maintain his goalscoring form.

John McGinn scored twice in Scotland's win over Kazakhstan in midweek

McGinn has scored 10 goals this season, including six from his last three international matches, but his last strike domestically came in a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in September.

"Hopefully he will get a few now. He has hit the goal trail," Smith said. "He said to me 'if you need to throw me up front, you can do!'"

Meanwhile, Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer has been ruled out for around three to four months with a partial tear in his Achilles.

Jed Steer was injured eight minutes into his first Premier League appearance of the season

The 27-year-old, who was pivotal as Villa won promotion last season, was forced off in the eighth minute of his Premier League debut against Wolves earlier this month.

But England international Tom Heaton has returned to training from his injury absence and the summer signing is expected to return in goal against the Magpies.

The fixture against Newcastle will see former boss Steve Bruce return to Villa Park for the first time since he was sacked as Villa boss in October last year.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is bidding to end a three-match losing run in the league

Villa have lost their last three league games, while Newcastle are unbeaten in three, and Smith is expecting a tough assignment.

"Steve has gone in and done what he does best. He has got them organised. They have got pace and power up front and they are winning games at the moment," Smith said.

"They have won their last couple, beaten Manchester United at home so they are in a good run form. We know it is going to be a tough game for us but one we are looking forward to."