Nicolas Jackson transfer news: Aston Villa interested in signing Chelsea striker after exploring conditions of deal
Aston Villa have explored the conditions of a deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson; the 24-year-old played under Villa head coach Unai Emery at Villarreal; Jackson told Chelsea this month that he wants to consider his options during the transfer window
Wednesday 20 August 2025 19:23, UK
Aston Villa are interested in signing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.
Villa are understood to have explored the conditions of a deal for the 24-year-old, who played under head coach Unai Emery at Villarreal.
Jackson told Chelsea earlier this month that he wants to consider his options during the transfer window. Chelsea signed strikers Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.
Jackson was absent from Chelsea's squad for friendlies against Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan ahead of the Premier League season.
The striker served the final game of a suspension in Chelsea's first fixture of the season against Crystal Palace.
Jackson scored 13 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions last season, having netted 17 in 44 during his first year at the club.
Chelsea have sold a host of players this summer, with another nine likely to leave, while Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons top targets to bolster their attacking line.
Chelsea players likely to leave:
- Christopher Nkunku
- Raheem Sterling
- Nicolas Jackson
- Ben Chilwell
- Renato Veiga
- Tyrique George
- Axel Disasi
- Carney Chukwuemeka
- David Datro Fofana
Chelsea close to selling Veiga to Villarreal
Latest from Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:
Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to sell Renato Veiga to Villarreal in a deal expected to be worth £26m (€30m).
The defender joined Chelsea last summer from Basel for £12m on a contract until June 2031.
He scored two goals in 18 appearances before spending the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, where he played 15 times.
Veiga was also called up to the Portugal squad after signing for Chelsea and has earned five caps.
Fulham looking at Sterling
Latest from Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:
Fulham are considering making a move to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, but a deal appears unlikely at the moment.
Sterling is expected to leave Chelsea this summer after spending last season on loan at Arsenal.
He has been training away from the first-team squad and did not travel to the United States for the Club World Cup.
Chelsea signed him from Manchester City three years ago in a £47.5m deal and he has two years left on his contract.
Sterling has not played for Chelsea since he scored against Bournemouth in the final game of the 2023/24 season.
Chelsea transfers
In
Jamie Gittens - Dortmund, £51.5m
Joao Pedro - Brighton, £60m
Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m
Jorrel Hato - Ajax, £38.5m
Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29m
Dario Essugo - Sporting, £18.5m
Mamadou Sarr - RC Strasbourg, £12m
Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle, £17.3m
Out
Kendry Paez - Strasbourg, loan
Djordje Petrovic - Bournemouth, £25m
Bashir Humphrey - Burnley, undisclosed
Dylan Williams - Burton, undisclosed
Marcus Bettinelli - Man City, undisclosed
Kepa Arrizabalga - Arsenal, £5m
Teddy Sharman-Lowe - Bolton, loan
Mathis Amougou - Strasbourg, undisclosed
Zak Sturge - Millwall, undisclosed
Noni Madueke - Arsenal, £52m
Caleb Wiley - Watford, loan
Mike Penders - RC Strasbourg, loan
Joao Felix - Al Nassr, £43.7m
Ishe Samuels-Smith - Strasbourg, £6.9m
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Everton, £29m
Mamadou Sarr - Strasbourg, loan
Leo Castledine - Huddersfield, loan
Lesley Ugochukwu - Burnley, undisclosed
Marc Guiu - Sunderland, loan
Armando Broja - Burnley, £20m
