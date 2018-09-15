Rafael Benitez has no regrets letting Aleksandar Mitrovic leave Newcastle

Aleksandar Mitrovic is the Premier League's joint top scorer after four matches

Rafael Benitez insists he has no regrets about letting striker Aleksandar Mitrovic leave Newcastle United to join Fulham.

The 23-year-old Serbian, who joined the Cottagers in July for a fee which could be worth up to £27m, has scored six goals in his last five games for club and country, including four in the Premier League.

In contrast, Newcastle have managed just three goals in their four Premier League matches.

Benitez bolstered his forward options for this season by bringing in Salomon Rondon on a season-long loan from West Brom - Dwight Gayle went in the opposite direction - and signing Yoshinori Muto from Mainz for £9.5m.

The sale of Mitrovic has been questioned by some Newcastle fans but Benitez is unrepentant.

When asked about Mitrovic's strong start to the season, Benitez replied: "He is doing well, he did well for Serbia, but Rondon was doing well for Venezuela.

"Each player has his own environment and they can do well in one team and maybe not as well in the other one.

"We have to make a decision in terms of what we needed and we knew what we needed, that's it, now we have to move forward.

"It does not change my decision. I have to carry on with Ayoze Perez, Joselu, Yoshinori Mutuo and Rondon, that's it."