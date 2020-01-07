Ademola Lookman: Newcastle consider loan move with option to buy former Everton winger

Ademola Lookman has played just 200 minutes of football for RB Leipzig this season

Newcastle United are interested in RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman and are expected to make a loan offer with an option to buy.

Sky Sports News has been told Lookman wants to leave Leipzig, just six months after joining the Bundesliga club from Everton.

A winger has been on the priority list for Newcastle, and the club are considering an initial loan offer for the 22-year-old until the end of the season.

Ademola Lookman left Everton in the summer after signing a five-year deal at Leipzig

Lookman signed a five-year deal at Leipzig last summer having first impressed during a 2017-18 loan spell at the club.

He scored five goals in 11 league games during that six-month period, but this time around he has struggled for first-team opportunities.

Lookman has played just 200 minutes of football this season, starting once in the Bundesliga, and is yet to find the target.

