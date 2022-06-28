Newcastle reveal next season's third kit which shares same green and white colours as Saudi Arabia

Newcastle reveal third kit for new season which features a green crest, green kit makers' badge and green trim on both the neck and sleeves on a white shirt; colour scheme remarkably similar to kit worn by Saudi Arabia national team; club was taken over in October by Saudi-led consortium

Newcastle United have revealed next season's third kit which shares the same green and white colours as Saudi Arabia.

The kit features a green crest, a green kit makers' badge and green trim on both the neck and sleeves on a white shirt.

The colour scheme is remarkably similar to the kit worn by the Saudi national team.

Image: Saudi Arabia play in green and white

Newcastle were taken over in a £300 million purchase by the Saudi Arabian-led Public Investment Fund (PIF) in October. The Premier League said at the time it had received "legally binding assurances" that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports News in March, Amnesty International's head of campaigns, Felix Jakens said: "The relationship between the PIF and the Saudi state is extremely close and it doesn't really hold up to scrutiny that there would be any kind of independence.

"Mohammed Bin Salman, who is effectively the overall ruler of Saudi Arabia, is the chair also for the PIF. It is almost certain he has the final say on any investment decisions.

"We also know that his Saudi Vision 2030, which is bankrolled by the PIF, is to invest in sport inside and outside of Saudia Arabia, so the idea that there is a firewall between the two doesn't hold up to scrutiny".

Newcastle have previously played in a green kit for away games in the 2019/20 season, while their third kit in the 2014/15 season also featured green.

The announcement of this season's green and white third kit is a change from last season's all-blue colour scheme, while the club have also announced the unveiling of its classic black and white home kit for the new campaign. Next season's away jersey is yet to be revealed.

Newcastle United will host newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

After a trip to Brighton on the second weekend, Eddie Howe's Magpies host Premier League champions Manchester City on August 20, before finishing the month with trips to Wolves and Liverpool.

Howe faces former club Bournemouth at home on September 17, while the visit of Brentford on October 8 marks the one-year anniversary of the Newcastle's Saudi-backed takeover.

Newcastle travel to Leicester on Boxing Day, host Leeds on New Year's Eve, and then travel to Arsenal on January 2, before concluding their campaign away at Chelsea.