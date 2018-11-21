Pep Guardiola avoids FA charge over Anthony Taylor comments

Pep Guardiola discussed Anthony Taylor's appointment for the Manchester derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has not been charged by the Football Association over comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor in the build-up the Manchester derby.

Guardiola discussed the appointment of Taylor in his pre-match press conference ahead of the 3-1 win over United, saying he hoped the official would make "good decisions for both sides".

Taylor's appointment was criticised by some Manchester City supporters due to the fact he comes from Wythenshawe, just six miles from Old Trafford.

However, the Premier League had no issues with appointing Taylor for the match as he supports National League North club Altrincham, rather than one of the city's two Premier League teams.

The FA has previously warned managers to not discuss officials pre-match and Guardiola was asked to explain his comments.

However, the FA have opted not to charge the Spaniard as his comments were deemed to be neutral, and not derogatory.

He has, however, been warned as to his future conduct.