Pep Guardiola apologises if Manchester City opener offside but says club voted for VAR in Premier League

Pep Guardiola defended Manchester City's backing of VAR

Pep Guardiola apologised if Manchester City's opener against Watford was offside, but blamed other clubs for not backing VAR this season.

Raheem Sterling fired City into a 1-0 lead 40 seconds into the second half against the Hornets, but his goal was initially ruled offside before referee Paul Tierney overturned his own decision, after ruling Daryl Janmaat's intentional touch on the ball had played the Man City winger on.

City went on to win 3-1 and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points, but Watford manager Javi Gracia said after the game Sterling had been "clearly" offside.

In April last year, Premier League clubs voted as a whole to continue "advanced testing" of VAR rather than implement it in the Premier League for 2018/19, but Guardiola said City had backed the technology - and added that if others had agreed, it could have ruled out Sterling's goal if it was wrongly awarded.

What do the rules say? Rule 11.2 of the Laws of the Game states a player is offside when "interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate, or interfering with an opponent by clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent."

He said: "Just in case it is offside, I am sorry. I don't know. I am really sorry if it is. That is a simple solution next season. It should be here this season but with VAR next season it will not be a problem. It will be more fair.

"Manchester City voted to install VAR this season. Other clubs didn't accept that. Hopefully next season, like in Europe, they can accept that we install VAR in this situation and it will be fair. I apologise to Javi and Watford if the first goal is offside.

"The game is so fast and so quick. Even the people sat here don't know if it is offside or onside. If we have doubts here, imagine how it is for the referee who has to make a decision in a split second."

Gracia was more decisive in his own post-match interview, refusing to directly criticise Tierney but making his thoughts on the decision clear.

He said: "That decision, I think everybody could see what happened. This season, I haven't criticised the referees and I am not going to do so today.

"If the officials want to explain what happened they can do it but in my opinion the position is clear. We tried to compete until the end and that's all I can say.

"In my opinion, today was clear because in the moment that (Sergio) Aguero touches the ball, Sterling is in an offside position. A clear offside position. Maybe two metres.

"That is a position of influence as well because he is going to the ball. After, it is true that the defender touches the ball but the defender touches the ball when the striker is going to press him and is close to him. In my opinion, it is clear."