Should Raheem Sterling opener for Man City have stood?

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick against Watford on Saturday - but should his controversial opener have been ruled out?

Sterling fired City ahead at the Etihad 40 seconds after half-time when he turned in Sergio Aguero's flick-on - and was initially denied by an offside flag raised by the assistant referee on the far side.

Sterling was clearly offside at the time of the incident, but the ball took a small nick off Daryl Janmaat when he dived in to block the ball right next to the City winger, before striking him and going in.

Once referee Paul Tierney had discussed the decision, including Janmaat's intervention, with his assistant, he eventually awarded the goal - and City went onto score two more in a 3-1 win.

But should it have stood? Watch above, read the laws below and then vote in our poll!

What do the rules say?

According to the Laws of the Game: "A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball (except from a deliberate save by any opponent) is not considered to have gained an advantage."

However, the laws also state someone is offside if they are "challenging an opponent for the ball or clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent."

What did the managers say?

Man City boss Pep Guardiola apologised to his opposite number Javi Gracia - but only if the decision was wrong - and added: "At the beginning of the season, Manchester City voted to install the VAR this season. Other clubs didn't accept that.

"Hopefully next season, like in Europe, they can accept that we install VAR in this situation and it will be fair. I apologise to Javi and Watford if the first goal is offside."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia refused to criticise Tierney, but said: "In my opinion, today was clear because in the moment that Aguero touches the ball, Sterling is in an offside position. A clear offside position. Maybe two metres.

"That is a position of influence as well because he is going to the ball. After, it is true that the defender touches the ball but the defender touches the ball when the striker is going to press him and is close to him. In my opinion, it is clear."

