Manchester City's Ellie Roebuck signs two-year contract extension

Manchester City's Ellie Roebuck received her first England call-up last year

Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep her at the club until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 19-year-old has clocked up 42 appearances in sky blue since making her debut in 2016, helping Nick Cushing's side to two Women's FA Cups, one league title, a Continental Cup and two Champions League semi-finals.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new deal to be here for two more years," Roebuck told the club's official website.

"It's an exciting time for the club and I'm glad to be part of it. I love being here and I have plenty of friends here, which makes a lot of difference. For me, it was a no-brainer.

"I feel I'm in the best place for my development. Nick puts trust in young players and that reflects on and off the pitch. You're pushed to improve week in, week out and I'm glad to be part of it.

"Since I signed at 15, everything has been plain sailing. In that aspect, I've been pretty lucky. Four years have flown by ridiculously quickly and I'm sure these two years will too."

The youngster follows in fellow goalkeeper Karen Bardsley's footsteps in signing a new deal with the club until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

"There's only one position to fight for so in that aspect, it's the hardest position on the pitch," she added.

"We want stability within the team so it's good to have that level of competition. Training every day at that level is only going to benefit me, KB and the team.

Manchester City beat West Ham 3-0 in the Women's FA Cup final

"The experience KB has had and the things she teaches me have been invaluable. I've learned so much from her already and I hope to do the same over the next two years.

"Our relationship is never in question. We have such a good relationship on and off the pitch and whoever is playing earns respect, no matter what.

"I try not to overthink things. I focus on myself and what I'm doing, day by day, trying my best and it's worked for me so far.

Karen Bardsley (left) and Ellie Roebuck celebrate after winning the Women's FA Cup

"Everything has happened in such a short space of time. I can't believe what I've achieved at this stage in my career. I never expected to make my England debut as a teenager, especially.

"In terms of long-term targets, club-wise, it's everyone's dream to win the Champions League. We've made the semi-finals in previous years and I genuinely believe we can take it one step further and win it. That would be incredible.

"On a personal level, I want to play in cup finals and win those trophies by playing on the pitch. That would be pretty special.

"Internationally too, there are a big few years coming up and they have to be in my sights."