Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte undergoes 'successful' knee surgery

Aymeric Laporte received medical attention following a challenge with Brighton's Adam Webster

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has undergone successful knee surgery after being stretchered off in their 4-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

The Frenchman, 25, went down under a challenge from Brighton centre-back Adam Webster in the 34th minute of the match at the Etihad Stadium.

A club statement released by City says: "Aymeric Laporte has undergone surgery on his knee after damaging his cartilage and lateral meniscus.

"The surgery, carried out by doctor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona, was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course."

After Vincent Kompany left for Anderlecht in the summer, John Stones has missed the last two matches with a thigh injury, leaving just Nicolas Otamendi as their only fully-fit centre-back.

Uncapped Laporte was recently selected for Didier Deschamps' France squad for the upcoming European Qualifiers against Albania and Andorra, which are live on Sky Sports.

No time-frame has been put on Laporte's recovery.