Catalonia protests: Pep Guardiola calls on international help to resolve crisis

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for international help to resolve the civil unrest in Catalonia.

This month's El Clasico, scheduled for October 26, was postponed on Friday following days of protests in Barcelona after nine Catalan pro-independence leaders were jailed on Monday for their role in a failed push for independence in 2017.

Guardiola - the former Barcelona captain - has pleaded for more public figures committed to democracy from Europe to intervene and help bring an end to the violence which has seen protesters clash with riot police.

"The international community must help us to solve the conflict," Guardiola said.

Guardiola spoke out in opposition at the sentences, which ranged from nine to 13 years, and described them as an attack against human rights.

Asked whether public personalities from countries such as England should have their say, Guardiola said: "I think so. Normally everyone looks at his own situation and when it doesn't involve them too much they look right, left,"

"We need Europe to solve this conflict. The time has arrived [where] people do not trust each other too much in Spain and Catalonia."

City trio back in fold after injury absences

Guardiola insisted his squad's results over the start of the season would not change his opinion about his team's chances of success.

City trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by eight points ahead of the return to domestic action after the international break but should welcome back Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy from injuries.

"Some of them are better. Kevin is back and John trained the last days [well]. Mendy as well, maybe later," said Guardiola, whose side have lost two of their opening eight games of the season.

Guardiola also confirmed Sergio Aguero would be available for the club's trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, after he emerged unscathed from a car crash earlier this week.

Pep praises Hodgson energy at 72

Meanwhile, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss also praised the job managerial counterpart Roy Hodgson, who turned 72 in August, has done at Palace since he took over in September 2017.

"Since Roy Hodgson took over the team with zero points he helped his staff to avoid relegation to the Championship," said Guardiola.

"They have incredibly talented players, physical, experienced guys at the back and a lot of talent in the middle and up front."

He added: "If he is still there it is because he has the passion. It is incredible at 72 years old. You have to have a lot of energy to convince the players every day and still he does that."