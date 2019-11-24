Pep Guardiola says Manchester City won't give up in Premier League title race

1:26 Pep Guardiola says he has 'no doubts' that his Manchester City side are up for the fight to try and win a third successive Premier League title Pep Guardiola says he has 'no doubts' that his Manchester City side are up for the fight to try and win a third successive Premier League title

Pep Guardiola has insisted Manchester City have proven they will never give up during his tenure as they battle to overhaul a nine-point deficit to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

City, who trail second-place Leicester by one point, defeated Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday to move third, while Liverpool maintained their unbeaten record this season with a late win at Crystal Palace.

Guardiola is adamant his squad won't lose faith, especially after they became the first club in a decade to retain their title last season after trailing Liverpool by seven points at one stage.

"The only pressure we can have is we are going to lose the Premier League. It is not the first time in Manchester City's 125-year history that they [may] lose the Premier League," Guardiola said.

Manchester City have won four Premier League titles since the 2011-12 season

"[If] we lose the Premier League we are going to try again next season.

"We didn't give up last season and that is why we won again. Maybe we are going to lose but this team never gives up. This team tries and this is why we [beat Chelsea] against an incredible top side.

"But if you believe that with the Norwich defeat and the other ones that I am going to doubt my players because they [supposedly] didn't try you are wrong.

"Because if they don't, [then] last season we would not have been able to do what we have done after winning 100 points in the Premier League, which had never happened before.

Pep Guardiola is aiming to become the first manager to win three successive Premier League titles since Sir Alex Ferguson did so from 2007-09

"Even this season we are there. Even Norwich, Wolves and [against] Liverpool especially. One [thing] is the result.

"We have to judge the result but after I try to judge performances. I see every morning my team and I don't have doubts we are not going to try."

Guardiola, who is into his fourth season at the Etihad, said expectations of sustained success were unrealistic and instead he was most focused on his side demonstrating enough hunger to climb the league table.

"It looks like, we won the last two Premier League [titles], we have to win seven Premier League's in a row and you have to make 200 points every season.

"It doesn't work in that way at the high level. Tennis players lose games. In golf not always Tommy Fleetwood wins the tournament.

"What is important is to know our spirit after being 1-0 down.

"The way we play at Anfield and in every game. That is what I want to see in my team. We are still in November so we still have many games to play."

Guardiola has never managed more than four years at one club but reiterated he has no intention of quitting City, even if they do surrender the league title.

City will now bid to secure qualification to the Champions League knock-out stages against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday

Asked whether winning the league title this season would rank as his best achievement as a manager, he replied: "The biggest achievement in the Premier League was last season, definitely.

"If we do it I am not going to retire. But I will be disappointed.

"In November I am not thinking about winning the Premier League."

He added: "I promise you when I will see my team not fighting or without spirit, a lack of intensity or desire I will say, 'I don't like my team and the way they play'.

"In these three years and a half we are together the people can say we play good or we have played bad, but [never] give up."