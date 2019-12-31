Pep Guardiola says Aymeric Laporte is nearing Manchester City comeback

0:31 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provides an update on the return to fitness of Aymeric Laporte Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provides an update on the return to fitness of Aymeric Laporte

Pep Guardiola says Aymeric Laporte is a week to 10 days away from returning to first-team training at Manchester City.

Laporte has been out of action since August when he injured his ACL against Brighton in the Premier League, and the defender was subsequently ruled out until the new year.

The 25-year-old posted an image of him on Instagram on football boots before walking in City training gear.earlier this week, which is a boost to the club who have struggled defensively in his absence.

Laporte was injured in the 4-0 home win over Brighton on August 31

"He's getting better," said Guardiola, who has used Fernandinho as a makeshift defender this season.

"He's training alone but already on the pitch. I don't know but he's in the last part. In one week or maybe ten days he can start to train with us."

City ended the decade with a 2-0 home win against Sheffield United on Sunday and will host Everton, who have won back-to-back matches under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, on New Year's Day - their fourth game in 10 days.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Guardiola is looking forward to go up against Ancelotti, who earlier described the City boss as a "genius" ahead of the meeting between the pair who have won five Champions League titles between them.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is sure counterpart Carlo Ancelotti will be a success at Everton.

Asked about the challenge of facing Everton, Guardiola said: "Everton are Everton, one of the biggest traditional and historical clubs in England with incredibly strong players.

"They have struggled for points this season but the quality is there. They have a new manager who has incredible experience in Carlo.

Guardiola expects Carlo Ancelotti to be a success at Everton

"He is one of the smartest guys, he is always able to make teams work. They have had good results in the last two games. It will be a difficult test for us."

Guardiola, whose side are currently 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool in the title race, added: "I know Carlo quite well, we played a few times against him. His teams always beat our teams.

"He has conducted some of the greatest and most experienced team in Europe - the list is huge - and when that happens it is because you are an incredible manager.

"I think it is incredible for English football that he is back and he can make an incredible job at Everton. I'm pretty sure he will be a success."