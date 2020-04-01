Manchester City player of the season: Pick your Premier League 2019/20 star

Who has been Manchester City's player of the season so far? See our picks and cast your vote in our poll.

There are plenty of contenders from Pep Guardiola's squad from a campaign that has yielded the third consecutive Carabao Cup win - but who has been the standout performer?

Read on for the Sky Sports Football selections and have your say. Want to make a case for another player? If you're reading on skysports.com, leave a comment below...

Rodri

In what's been a testing campaign for Manchester City, Rodri's adaptation to life at the Etihad has been an ongoing source of encouragement. The Spaniard has held the fort in the middle of the park, allowing Fernandinho to plug gaps in defence, and he scored the winner in the Carabao Cup final to seal his first piece of silverware at the club.

Riyad Mahrez

The Algerian has stepped in from the fringes this season, playing an overall more important and visible role under Guardiola and scoring important goals at important times, notably his winner against Chelsea.

Kevin de Bruyne

Just imagine how far Manchester City would be off the pace had it not been for De Bruyne, and then you realise just how good a season he has had. The mesmeric Belgian has been instrumental for City both domestically and in Europe, where he could still steer them towards the greatest prize of all. Manchester City's player of the year? There's a strong case he's the best player in the league!

Raheem Sterling

For the third season running, Sterling's upward trajectory at City has continued at a frightening pace. The England forward is just five goals away from equalling his best goalscoring season at the Etihad, an achievement that looked well within reach with a host of league and cup games remaining.

Sergio Aguero

Yet again Aguero has proven he stands on his own as the Premier League's most feared striker. The Argentine may be three goals shy of the league's current top scorer but he boasts a devastating goals-to-minutes ratio. Aguero averages a goal every 88 minutes, a sign that his attacking prowess, and important to City, remains as strong as ever.