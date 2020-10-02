Ruben Dias could make Manchester City debut against Leeds United

Ruben Dias could make his Manchester City debut against Leeds on Saturday but Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus are ruled out.

Dias completed his £65m switch from Benfica on Tuesday, with Nicolas Otamendi moving in the opposite direction.

"He trained twice, yesterday and today," said Guardiola during Friday's press conference.

"He has settled good. He is part of the team, we have a training session this afternoon."

Gundogan has completed his 10-day period of self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and Guardiola will use the international break to help build up the German midfielder's fitness.

The same applies to Jesus, who suffered a muscular injury in City's season opener against Wolves on September 21.

"Today was the first day Gundogan came back to the locker room but he didn't train with us," said Guardiola.

"He will train with us during the international break and we will see.

"Jesus is not ready. Hopefully after the international break he will be ready."

Guardiola spoke of his admiration for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa ahead of Manchester City's trip to Elland Road.

The City manager has used the methods of Bielsa as an inspiration throughout his career.

"I think he is probably the person I admire the most in world football as a manager and as a person," said Guardiola.

"I think he is the most authentic manager all the time in terms of how he conducts his teams. It is unique. Nobody can imitate him. It is impossible. He was always so inspirational for me."

Guardiola is expecting Leeds and Bielsa to prove difficult opponents.

He said: "They fight for each other, defend a lot around the box. They have good build-up. At the right moment, they arrive with a lot of players.

"I played three times against Marcelo at Bilbao, and every game was so difficult."

Image: Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola meet in the Premier League for the first time this weekend when Leeds United play Manchester City

Marcelo Bielsa knows he will face a unique managerial opponent when Leeds host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday night.

The pair found themselves in opposing La Liga dug-outs several times when Bielsa was in charge of Athletic Bilbao and Guardiola was head coach at Barcelona.

Bielsa, who is 16 years Guardiola's senior, does not regard himself as a mentor or a source of inspiration to the current City boss, a man he feels is set apart from other coaches by his independence and problem-solving ability.

"I don't feel like a mentor to Guardiola, there is evidence that that is not the case," he said. "If there is a manager who is independent in his ideas, it is Guardiola.

"It's not just because I say it, it's because his teams play like no other teams.

"He's imaginative, first of all. He's able to instantly create solutions to problems he encounters and he is able to implement the things he proposes.

"When you praise someone, it is very important to argue why. We see football in an imaginative way and Guardiola imagines football in terms of freedom in how they propose solutions in the game and how they don't need a lot of time to incorporate that.

"I don't know many other coaches who would be deserving of this type of praise. People are of the opinion that his Barcelona team was one of the best teams in the history of football."

