Sergio Aguero willing to apologise to Sian Massey-Ellis, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero would apologise to Sian Massey-Ellis if the official "felt bad" about the striker touching her shoulder.

Aguero came under fire after the incident, which took place during City's 1-0 home win over Arsenal, but the match officials did not believe any formal action was required.

Guardiola played the situation down last week and said: "Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life. Look for problems in other situations not in this one."

The City manager has continued to defend his player this week, reiterating that Aguero had no bad intentions and saying this type of contact is common place in football.

Guardiola also likened the situation to City midfielder Bernardo Silva being banned for one-match last year after posting a controversial tweet about team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

"I know perfectly, it's like Bernardo and what he had with Mendy," Guardiola said.

"They are brothers and he was suspended. All the people looking from outside judge, I know the intention from Sergio. Sergio put his hands in a normal way like he does many times to me, on or off the pitch or when I hug him, when there is a substitution or when sometimes he touches the referee as well or an opponent.

"If I'd seen some aggression, maybe. I think it was normal as I know him perfectly. He's been a huge star in the world but he's humble, nicest people I've met. What is important is his intention and his intention was normal, to talk to her in a normal way, it was not a bad word, it was just normal.

"I didn't speak to Sergio about this but I'm pretty sure if she felt bad he will apologise without a problem. It is the same what happened with Bernardo, I know him perfectly well and it was a joke and this was a normal situation."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says players are playing "too much" football and believes they will suffer injuries as a result of the congested fixture schedule.

City play three away games in the space of eight days starting at West Ham on Saturday in the Premier League.

Guardiola will be without the injured Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy for the trip to the London Stadium, while Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake all face late fitness tests.

The Spaniard is now fearful of further injuries amid a run of seven fixtures in 22 days before the next international break.

