Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester City in talks to sign Juventus forward before transfer window closes

Manchester City are in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

The Portugal captain, through his agent Jorge Mendes, has told Juventus he no longer wants to play for the club, according to Sky in Italy.

Ronaldo, who is in the final year of his contract in Turin, was not in City's plans this summer but he is an option they are considering after the Premier League champions missed out on signing England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Major stumbling blocks to any potential deal are the £25m fee which Juventus are demanding for the 36-year-old forward and his £500,000 a week wages.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show that any potential move to Manchester City benefits Cristiano Ronaldo more than the Premier League champions.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a fee in the region of £105m and he has scored 101 goals in 134 games for the club, helping them to two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia crown and two Italian Super Cups.

Sky in Italy are reporting City are willing to offer Ronaldo a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m).

He is currently earning €31m (£26.6m) per year after tax at the Allianz Stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With reports of a possible return to the Premier League for Cristiano Ronaldo, we take a look back at some his best goals from his time at Manchester United.

There is still some way to go before a deal can be concluded and time is tight to complete a deal before Tuesday's transfer window deadline.

Ronaldo wants to carry on playing at the highest level for as long as possible, but not everyone at City is convinced Ronaldo is what they need.

Juventus, who want to sell Ronaldo before his contract expires next summer, are in advanced talks to sign Moise Kean from Everton, who scored 17 goals in 41 games while on loan at Paris-Saint Germain last season.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.