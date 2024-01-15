Lionel Messi: Argentina forward beats Erling Haaland wins Best FIFA men's player of the year

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi pipped Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to the men's player of the year at The Best FIFA Awards 2023 after a voting tie-break.

The two players were tied on points so the final decision went to national team captain votes as all four home nation skippers - Harry Kane (England), Andy Robertson (Scotland), Aaron Ramsey (Wales) and Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland) - voted for Messi.

The 2023 award recognised the most exceptional performer between December 19, 2022 and August 20, 2023.

Eye-catching votes for the men's award Portugal boss Roberto Martinez voted for Marcelo Brozovic first, Bernardo Silva second and Lionel Messi third.

Taiwan's English manager Gary White voted for Declan Rice in third.

England manager Gareth Southgate voted for Erling Haaland first, Rodri second and Bernardo Silva third.

Performance at the 2022 World Cup was only considered for the previous year's award - which was won by Messi after captaining Argentina to glory in Qatar.

How the home nations captains voted... England's Harry Kane - Messi first, Haaland second and Bernardo Silva third.

Scotland's Andy Robertson - Messi first, Haaland second and Mbappe third .

Wales' Aaron Ramsey - Messi first, Haaland second and De Bruyne third .

Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans - Messi first, Mbappe second and Haaland third.

The 36-year-old clinched the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 before moving to Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, where he won the 2023 Leagues Cup - a competition between MLS and Mexico's Liga MX sides - scoring 10 goals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Obi Mikel explains why he thinks Messi deserved to win ahead of Erling Haaland

Messi beat Haaland to the award despite the Norwegian winning the treble at Man City as he scored 30 goals in all competitions in the period after the World Cup and before August 20, 2023.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player ESPN’s Mark Ogden and The Mirror’s John Cross debate whether Lionel Messi deserved to win the men’s player of the year

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe finished third in the voting with none of the three finalists in attendance at the awards ceremony in London.

Guardiola named best men's coach at FIFA awards

Image: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola accepts the Best men's coach award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was named best men's coach at The Best FIFA Awards 2023.

Guardiola guided City to the treble last season, adding the Champions League crown to their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs.

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, now at Tottenham, Luciano Spalletti, who took Napoli to the Serie A title, and Barcelona's Xavi were also on the shortlist.

Guardiola said: "I want to share this trophy and moment with our owners at Manchester City.

"On behalf of my backroom staff and myself, I want to say thank you so much to our players, that they have done for this club for eight years already together, without exception all of them.

"Thanks so much for this incredible journey because they don't know what it means every morning to go there and live with them, winning or losing it doesn't matter - living with them has been incredible."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus believes Erling Haaland was the best player in Europe in 2023

There were six players from Guardiola's City side named in the men's team of the year - defenders John Stones, Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne and striker Erling Haaland.

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was also included.

Despite not making the team of the year, with Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois in goal, City shotstopper Ederson won the men's best goalkeeper award.