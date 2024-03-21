Manchester City: Ex-chairman David Bernstein urges Premier League to conclude charges against club

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein has urged the Premier League to “get a move on” regarding a conclusion to the club’s alleged breaches of financial rules.

The Premier League charged Man City with 115 alleged breaches of its financial rules in February 2023 following a four-year investigation.

But in the time since the charges were laid out, both Everton and Nottingham Forest have suffered points deductions for breaches of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

In January, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said a date had been set for the hearing into the champions' alleged breaches but he could not reveal it.

Bernstein, who was chairman of Man City from 1998 to 2003 and has recently written a book about his time in charge 'We Were Really There: The Rebirth of Manchester City', wants the club's case to be expedited following fan frustration on the differing timescales of such financial cases.

He told Sky Sports News: "I don't know the charges. I don't know how they assess the situation. You'd have to take it extremely seriously and you'd have to have contingency plans.

"But I think the key thing for me about this is speed and timing. It shouldn't be allowed to go on forever.

"I think for the authorities to deal with 115 charges is rather a lot and I would have wondered why they don't take the six or 10 key easier [charges] from their point of view to deal with and try and get them done, because otherwise this could go on forever.

"I think the expression is justice delayed is justice denied, so I think they need to get a move on with it."

While City - who unequivocally deny the allegations - await an outcome of their case, Pep Guardiola's side remain on course for back-to-back trebles this season.

City are also aiming to become the first side to win four English top-flight titles in a row as they sit one point off Premier League leaders Arsenal, whom they face on March 31 at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

The Citizens face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals next month, while they are also looking forward to a heavyweight Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Bernstein believes a second consecutive treble would make this City team "the greatest club side in the history of English football".

The ex-FA chairman said: "The question is, can they [Man City] replicate last season? I think they've got a chance.

"I still think they're favourites for the league. I'd expect them really to be favourites for the FA Cup. The Champions League is very, very tough, but they're a great side.

"If they could do this now, I think they could claim to be the greatest club side in the history of English football.

"To do the treble two years running, it's never been done, and to win the Premier League or the top division four times in a row has never happened. It would be unique and remarkable."

'We Were Really There: The Rebirth of Manchester City' by David Bernstein is available to buy now in all good bookshops and online.

