Bertrand Traore: Fulham looking into possibility of signing Lyon winger

Bertrand Traore has scored 21 goals for Lyon since joining from Chelsea in 2017

Fulham are looking into the possibility of signing Lyon winger Bertrand Traore.

The former Chelsea player has two years left on his contract at the French club.

Lyon are prepared to sell Traore this summer and he has been watched by a long list of Premier League clubs including Newcastle, Leicester, Everton and Crystal Palace.

Lyon paid Chelsea £9m for Traore three years ago after he had impressed during loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax.

Fulham, who were promoted to the Premier League this summer, have already bolstered their midfield by signing two players from Southampton - with Mario Lemina joining on a season-long loan and Harrison Reed signing permanently.

They have also entered the race to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford and are in talks with the Sky Bet Championship club over the striker.

0:28 Fulham defender Denis Odoi says next season can be a 'year of redemption' Fulham defender Denis Odoi says next season can be a 'year of redemption'

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check here for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 summer transfer window, which opened on July 27 and closes on October 5.

0:26 Former Fulham striker Barry Hayles says the club should replicate Wolves and Sheffield United's templates after clinching promotion to the Premier League Former Fulham striker Barry Hayles says the club should replicate Wolves and Sheffield United's templates after clinching promotion to the Premier League

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.