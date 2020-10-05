Ruben Loftus-Cheek: England midfielder set for loan spell at Fulham

Loftus-Cheek has made just one start for Chelsea so far this season

Monday 5 October 2020 22:27, UK

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is having a medical at Fulham ahead of a planned season-long loan move.

The 24-year-old has only made one start for Chelsea this season so far and will be looking for more game time, as he seeks to regain his place in the England squad ahead of the Euros next summer.

Loftus-Cheek has been capped 10 times by England and went to the 2018 World Cup.

However, injury has hampered his progress since then, leading to him dropping down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Fulham are keen to strengthen their squad, having yet to register a point from their four Premier League fixtures this season, following promotion from the Championships via the play-offs.

