Scott Parker and Fulham finalising termination of contract after relegation amid Bournemouth links

Scott Parker and Fulham are in the process of finalising the mutual termination of his contract.

Head coach Parker's current deal at Craven Cottage runs until the summer of 2023.

It is thought the 40-year-old has already put together his backroom team ahead of taking his next job, which is expected to be at Bournemouth when Jonathan Woodgate's contract officially expires on July 1.

Fulham, who were relegated from the Premier League under Parker last season, are already thought to be looking at potential replacements.

Parker played 128 games for Fulham from 2013 to 2017 and was appointed as their head coach on an interim basis in February 2019 following a stint as their assistant manager.

He could not prevent the west London club from being relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 season, but after taking permanent charge that summer Parker steered Fulham back to the Premier League at his first attempt as they beat local rivals Brentford in the 2019/20 play-off final.

Parker's team registered just five wins in the top flight last season and, after struggling for consistency throughout the campaign, they joined West Brom and Sheffield United back in the second tier.