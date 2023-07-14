Marco Silva: Fulham manager stalls on signing new contract

Marco Silva has been offered a new Fulham contract but he would find it difficult to sign it as things stand.

Fulham finished 10th in the Premier League last season under Silva.

He has only 12 months left on his present deal and Fulham want to reward him with a new contract.

Silva remains ambitious about Fulham's prospects but he is not close to signing the new deal.

He showed his commitment to the club earlier this summer by turning down a chance to manage in Saudi Arabia.

The offer was worth £35m over two years.

He has also turned down offers to manage other Premier League clubs.

'He was expecting more transfers'

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Like all top managers Marco Silva has very high standards. He wants the very best for his club.

"Perhaps it'd be fair to say he was expecting more progress with recruitment at this stage of the summer as far as Fulham are concerned.

"But there are two sides to every story.

"I'm sure Fulham would point to the transfer window being open for another six weeks or so. There is plenty of work going on behind the scenes.

"We've seen Fulham linked to moves for Callum Hudson-Odoi. They are trying to sign Willian again as well.

"But Marco Silva is a very successful manager. He's had a very successful spell so far at Fulham. He is saying he wants to kick on again and build on the success of last season.

"At the moment, he's not signing that new contract that is being put in front of him."

Al Hilal have made a second bid worth close to £30m for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham's position remains unchanged and they have rejected the offer, insisting the Serbia international is not for sale.

Sky Sports News understands Mitrovic has personally contacted Tony Khan to ask him to accept the offer.

He told Khan that he has contributed significantly during his six years at the club and feels the club is getting fair money for him.

Fulham have already rejected a £25.5m bid for Mitrovic from the Saudi club.

