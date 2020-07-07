Wigan Supporters Club light up DW Stadium in show of support

0:25 Wigan Athletic's Supporters Club lit up the club's DW Stadium as part of their #LetsHangOn appeal, following news the club had entered administration Wigan Athletic's Supporters Club lit up the club's DW Stadium as part of their #LetsHangOn appeal, following news the club had entered administration

Wigan Athletic Supporters Club lit up the DW Stadium on Monday night in a show of support over the stricken club's precarious financial situation.

The stadium was illuminated in the club's blue and white colours in a bid to raise wider awareness following the news that the Latics had been placed into administration last week.

With the club now braced for a potential points deduction, supporters were keen to do their bit to keep spirits up as part of their campaign, #LetsHangOn.

Those efforts, including fundraising initiatives, were something not lost on boss Paul Cook who praised Wigan's supporters after their 3-0 defeat to Brentford.

1:14 Paul Cook says his players will not be lying down as he thanked fans for their support in an interview posted on Wigan's Twitter account Paul Cook says his players will not be lying down as he thanked fans for their support in an interview posted on Wigan's Twitter account

It comes as the administrators brought in to take control of Wigan have instructed lawyers to begin an investigation into the events surrounding the collapse of the Championship club.

Supporters are already urging the EFL to consider suspending any penalties imposed on the club until the investigation surrounding the takeover and administration has been completed.

A number of concerns have been raised about how the club has found itself in such a financially perilous state, just a month after being taken over by the consortium 'Next Leader Fund'.

Figures from across football have also joined together to express sadness at Wigan's current situation, including former players Emile Heskey and Michael Brown.

There is concern though that other clubs could suffer financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, with continuing question marks over when supporters could be allowed back into stadiums hampering those lower down the pyramid.

Wigan though continue to gear up for a crucial run of matches featuring teams in and around them, including Barnsley, Hull and Charlton in the coming weeks.

The club currently sit in 16th in the Championship, pending a potential 12-point deduction for entering administration.