Wigan Athletic: Spanish group nearing takeover of League One club

The takeover of Wigan Athletic by a Spanish group is moving closer to completion after a new company which would run the club was registered at companies house.

'FLM Wigan Athletic Limited' has been set up with CD Leganes president Felipe Moreno Romero named as a "person with significant control".

Wigan have been in administration since August. The EFL said on December 4th that its board was not in a position to agree to an application to transfer membership to proposed purchasers, as the League's requirements had not been satisfied.

1:49 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan and Rochdale

However, the League said it would continue to work with the administrators to "secure a successful and sustainable future for the club", and it appears the creation of the new company may be the next step in that process.

Wigan were relegated from the Championship last season after receiving a 12-point penalty for entering administration in July.

After narrow victories recently against Sunderland and Accrington Stanley in December, the Latics slumped to a 5-0 defeat to Rochdale, which left the club four points adrift in the League One relegation zone.

Caretaker boss Leam Richarson is currently overseeing first-team affairs after John Sheridan ended his short-term spell at the DW Stadium last month by joining Swindon Town.