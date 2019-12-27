Chris Wilder: Sheffield United's Premier League aims won't change despite good start

1:21 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder insists his side's aim is still Premier League survival and that he is only taking one game at a time. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder insists his side's aim is still Premier League survival and that he is only taking one game at a time.

Chris Wilder insists survival is still Sheffield United's main aim despite an incredible first part of their Premier League campaign.

The Blades currently sit sixth in the table with 29 points and have only lost once in the last 12 as they enter the second part of the season.

But Wilder insists he is still taking it one game at a time, starting with their trip to reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday.

"Honestly, we're just looking at the next game and I say it every year, the assessment comes at the end of the season," Chris Wilder said.

"I know people will be talking about different targets but we're a newly-promoted side and we need to keep reminding ourselves of that.

"It's such a tough Premier League but particularly in the next four to six weeks we've got Manchester City twice, Arsenal away, Liverpool and West Ham United.

"They come thick and fast and the challenges are ahead of us but we'll meet them face on and bring our best game to the table."

'We'll be just as strong in 2020'

As well as reiterating his desire to strengthen in the January transfer window, Wilder is adamant the attitude of his side will remain the same in the second part of the season regardless of personnel.

"I'm confident we can continue to pick up points in the second part of the season," Wilder added. "We won't be lacking desire.

"And from an energy point of view, even though the Premier League are so intense, Saturday to Saturday gives us chance to recover, rest and prepare compared to the Championship.

"Historically in the second parts of the season we have been strong so we're looking to be just as strong in the Premier League in 2020."

