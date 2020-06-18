Sheffield United 'ghost goal': PGMOL insists there will be no review of VAR

The Premier League has no plans to review its rules over the use of Video Assistant Referees [VAR] despite goalline technology failing to award a goal in Sheffield United's game against Aston Villa..

Hawk-Eye, which provides goalline technology, said it "unreservedly apologises" to the Premier League and Sheffield United after the match officials failed to receive a signal to the watch or earpiece.

The company said it has "never been seen before in over 9,000 matches" after its seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were "significantly occluded" by Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Michael Oliver shows that his GDS watch had not alerted him to a goal

However, under the laws of football, the video assistant referee was allowed to review the incident, despite the obstruction caused by Nyland.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited [PGMOL] confirmed the VAR was "able to check goal situations" but did not intervene after "on field match officials did not receive a signal". Paul Tierney, the match VAR, did not check the incident and nothing was flagged by the assistant referee to referee Michael Oliver, which suggests he did not have a clear view of the incident.

Chris Wilder highlighted his frustrations at half-time and full-time at Villa Park

Sky Sports News has been told a 3D animation graphic of the incident was not provided because the system requires multiple camera angles to detect the ball in order to triangulate a millimetre accurate position.

The PGMOL does not intend to review its VAR protocols by insisting all future goalline technology incidents are checked by video officials.

All goals are checked by VAR.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder showed a range of emotions after the game - frustration, bemusement and sympathy - admitting he felt sorry for referee Oliver and fourth official Chris Kavanagh.

He told Sky Sports: "The statement's come out, unprecedented, unbelievable. That's the balance. We were waiting for somebody, I don't know who it was at Stockley Park, to show a bit of courage, stick their chest out and say I'll make that decision. But if they say they haven't seen it, and seven cameras haven't seen it, I suppose he's going to say he can't make that decision.

"I think we all had the feel, both sets of players, fans and staff, I think even speaking to the referee and the fourth official, I think we all had the feel of a goal. You listen to the statement that's been given by Hawk-Eye, my issue is one of frustration, seven cameras haven't picked it up, the most technical league in the world, video analysis and everything we see at every angle hasn't seen a goal. That's disappointing from our point of view.

"We went to Tottenham last year, it's nothing really to do with the timing, John Lundstram's big toe was offside, and I'm hanging around in the pouring rain at White Hart Lane for 10 minutes for a decision. So I don't know why I couldn't have waited around for another 10 minutes in Birmingham in the rain for another decision."

