Jack O'Connell: Chris Wilder says Sheffield United defender could be out for season

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says defender Jack O'Connell could be out for the season with a serious knee injury.

The injury keeps O'Connell out of Sunday's Yorkshire derby against Leeds, with Jack Robinson taking his place.

"Jack O'Connell is possibly out for the season and probably needs a knee operation," Wilder told BT Sport.

"He tried to come back and then had to have a scan. We had to adjust pretty quickly and he established himself in the Premier League last season. It is a huge blow for him and us."

