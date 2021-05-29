Sheffield United transfer news: Galatasaray bid £12.9m for Ismaila Coulibaly

Galatasaray have bid £12.9m for Sheffield United's young midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly.
The 20-year old has come to the attention of a host of top European clubs after impressing during the first year of a three-year loan at Belgian club Beerschot, who are part-owned by Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah.
The Blades, who have just suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Sky Bet Championship, bought the youngster for around £2m last September from Norweigan side Sarpsborg before loaning him out to Beerschot.
It is understood Galatasaray's bid for the box-to-box midfielder - who has scored five goals in 22 appearances in the Jupiter Pro League - falls short of Sheffield United's valuation, with the club also rejecting a £10m bid from AC Milan earlier this year for the Mali U20 international.
