Sheffield United transfer news: Galatasaray bid £12.9m for Ismaila Coulibaly

Ismaila Coulibaly has come to the attention of several top European clubs after impressing on loan at Belgian club Beerschot; Sheffield United rejected a £10m bid from AC Milan earlier this year; the Blades, who have just been relegated from the Premier League, signed him for around £2m

Saturday 29 May 2021 13:00, UK

Ismaila Coulibaly GETTY
Image: Ismaila Coulibaly was a target for AC Milan earlier this year but Sheffield United rejected a £10m bid

Galatasaray have bid £12.9m for Sheffield United's young midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly.

The 20-year old has come to the attention of a host of top European clubs after impressing during the first year of a three-year loan at Belgian club Beerschot, who are part-owned by Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah.

The Blades, who have just suffered relegation from the Premier League to the Sky Bet Championship, bought the youngster for around £2m last September from Norweigan side Sarpsborg before loaning him out to Beerschot.

It is understood Galatasaray's bid for the box-to-box midfielder - who has scored five goals in 22 appearances in the Jupiter Pro League - falls short of Sheffield United's valuation, with the club also rejecting a £10m bid from AC Milan earlier this year for the Mali U20 international.

