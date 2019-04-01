Charlton's Lyle Taylor urges fans to stop racism in football

Football fans must come together to protect players from the racism which takes place at "every level", Charlton's Lyle Taylor has said.

On Sunday, Taylor, 29, was subjected to racist abuse by an unknown Twitter user, who posted banana emojis in response to "four or five" of the striker's tweets after Saturday's game against Bradford.

Taylor has "dealt with it on seven or eight" occasions - including an incident six weeks ago - and says "severe" punishments, although they will not "solve" racism, must be introduced to safeguard players.

1:48 Lyle Taylor scored the winner against Bradford on Saturday Lyle Taylor scored the winner against Bradford on Saturday

He told Sky Sports News: "I had the support of the club when it happened six weeks so I know they will help me again.

"It's just a shame that this keeps happening and it is not just in the Premier League and on the international stage, it is every level of football.

"The only way to stop this is for the fans to come together and say, 'no, this can't happen in our game'.

"I think it is all in the punishment. The only way to stop it affecting players is to stop it being said.

"Education of young kids out of the game, in the game that has to happen as well. I just hope the FA and PFA get behind Kick It Out and give them the resources so they can educate people in this country."

Bradford City and Charlton are working with police to identify the person responsible.

Charlton said: "Racist abuse is abhorrent and completely unacceptable, it is not something Lyle or any individual should have to deal with. We take all forms of discrimination very seriously, and condemn any kind of hatred.

"The incident has been reported to the police and we will work with them and Bradford City to identify the person responsible and ensure appropriate action is taken against them."

Bradford said: "The club is investigating racist remarks made on Twitter towards Charlton Athletic's Lyle Taylor following Saturday's game at the Valley.

"City officials are working with police and Charlton Athletic to identify the person responsible and ensure appropriate action is taken against them."