Reece Oxford joins Augsburg from West Ham

Reece Oxford's deal at Augsburg will see him remain at the Bundesliga club until 2023

Reece Oxford has joined Augsburg from West Ham on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at the Bundesliga club and made nine appearances in all competitions.

Oxford became West Ham's youngest player at 16 years and 198 days old after making his senior debut in a Europa League qualifying game in 2015.

The central defender, who can also operate as a holding midfielder, had spells with Reading and Borussia Mönchengladbach before joining Augsburg on loan in January 2019.

Negotiations reopened in July between FC Augsburg and West Ham after an initial deal for the England U20 international fell through.

Oxford, who made 17 first-team appearances for West Ham, did not travel to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!