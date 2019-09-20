Declan Rice: West Ham midfielder unfazed by speculation, says Manuel Pellegrini

Declan Rice was linked with moves away from the London Stadium during the summer

Manuel Pellegrini says Declan Rice is not concerned about his value in the transfer market, and can develop further at West Ham this season.

Rice was linked with moves to various Premier League clubs including Manchester City and Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has featured in all of West Ham's Premier League games so far this term, helping them to two wins, two draws and a defeat in five games.

The midfielder also played the duration of both of England's European Qualifying victories over Bulgaria and Kosovo, lining up alongside his childhood friend Mason Mount for the first time at senior international level.

"It is important that he continues with what he is doing so far, he always listens, improves when he makes mistakes," Pellegrini said, when it was put to him Rice was worth £80-90m in the current market.

West Ham's Declan Rice has an impressive long-pass accuracy

"His value will depend on what happens this season but his mind is not thinking about that."

Another 'tough test' against United

Felipe Anderson's first Hammers goal, a Victor Lindelof own goal and Marko Arnautovic's strike saw Pellegrini's team overcome United 3-1 at the London Stadium last season.

It was West Ham's first home league victory since the final day of the 2017/18 season and heaped pressure on the-then United manager Jose Mourinho.

0:28 Issa Diop believes he can improve on his commanding performance the last time West Ham faced Manchester United at the London Stadium Issa Diop believes he can improve on his commanding performance the last time West Ham faced Manchester United at the London Stadium

Asked whether the current United team had improved since the Hammers played them at home in 2018, the Chilean said: "Maybe, but that doesn't mean we are going to beat Manchester United.

"We beat them 3-1 here and I hope we can get a win again, they played last night but they changed nine players so it will be a different team.

"We are in a good moment so, if we are playing against the big teams, we must show we can play in the same way.

"We now have a good test against Manchester United and we will try to beat them."

0:28 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes there is no reason why West Ham could not break into the top six in the Premier League this season Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes there is no reason why West Ham could not break into the top six in the Premier League this season

Haller 'a complete player'

Pellegrini also heaped praise on summer signing Sebastien Haller, with the forward scoring three goals in four Premier League games since the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

The France U21 international signed for the Hammers during the transfer window for a club-record £45m fee from Eintracht Frankfurt and has excelled upon his arrival at the London Stadium.

2:12 Pellegrini says summer signing Sebastien Haller can become one of the Premier League's top strikers Pellegrini says summer signing Sebastien Haller can become one of the Premier League's top strikers

Haller, 25, also scored 15 times in the Bundesliga and five goals in the Europa League for Frankfurt last season, helping the German club to the semi-finals of last year's competition.

"I said with Seb last week that he is a complete player," Pellegrini explained.

"When a striker doesn't have a ball, perhaps they don't work so much, but Seb is always fighting and competing with the centre-backs.

"This league is different from Germany but I think he will continue to be a successful player for us."

0:44 Pellegrini is content with his team's start to the season, which has seen them go unbeaten in their last five matches Pellegrini is content with his team's start to the season, which has seen them go unbeaten in their last five matches

Team news

Pellegrini confirmed Winston Reid (knee) is still recovering from injury, while Manuel Lanzini (also knee) is to be assessed ahead of Sunday's game, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Michail Antonio also tweeted revealing that his leg brace has come off, with the winger recovering from a hamstring problem.

Leg brace is off, time to smash recovery #BeastMoves 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/UE8I0GpKBx — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) September 20, 2019

The West Ham boss revealed that Aaron Cresswell is in contention to start against the Hammers, with Arthur Masuaku suspended after he received a red card for a collision with Anwar El Ghazi in Monday's goalless draw with Aston Villa.

The Hammers climbed to eighth in the table after earning a point at Villa Park, extending their unbeaten run in the top flight to three matches.

"The best performances come from players when they have competition behind them. @Aaron_Cresswell wasn't playing because Arthur was playing well but now he has the chance to show his ability." - Manuel Pellegrini pic.twitter.com/Hm9nceUHw6 — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 20, 2019

