West Ham fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

West Ham will open their Premier League campaign at home to Newcastle on September 12 before facing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium the following weekend.

October's schedule looks particularly challenging as West Ham travel to Leicester, Tottenham and Liverpool with their only home fixture that month coming against Manchester City - who beat them 5-0 at the London Stadium on the opening weekend of last season

The trip to Chelsea comes on December 19 with the reverse fixture at home on April 24. Tottenham make their visit on February 20.

David Moyes' side will finish the Premier League season with a home game against Southampton on May 23, the last of five fixtures that month in which Burnley are the only opponents to finish in last season's top half.

September

12: Newcastle United (h)

19: Arsenal (a)

26: Wolves (h)

October

3: Leicester City (a)

17: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

24: Manchester City (h)

31: Liverpool (a)

November

7: Fulham (h)

21: Sheffield United (a)

28: Aston Villa (h)

December

5: Manchester United (h)

12: Leeds United (a)

15: Crystal Palace (h)

19: Chelsea (a)

26: Brighton (h)

28: Southampton (a)

January

2: Everton (a)

12: West Bromwich Albion (h)

16: Burnley (h)

27: Crystal Palace (a)

30: Liverpool (h)

February

2: Aston Villa (a)

6: Fulham (a)

13: Sheffield United (h)

20: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

27: Manchester City (a)

March

6: Leeds United (h)

13: Manchester United (a)

20: Arsenal (h)

April

3: Wolves (a)

10: Leicester City (h)

17: Newcastle United (a)

24: Chelsea (h)

May

1: Burnley (a)

8: Everton (h)

11: Brighton (a)

15: West Bromwich Albion (a)

23: Southampton (h)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check here for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 summer transfer window, which opened on July 27 and closes on October 5.