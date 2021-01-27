Manchester United transfer news: Jesse Lingard open to West Ham loan move as talks continue

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard would welcome a loan move to West Ham.

The clubs are currently in talks but have yet to find a resolution on a deal.

The total cost of a potential deal is thought to be more than £3m, taking into account the loan fee and Lingard's wages.

West Ham already have the maximum two domestic loan signings, in Craig Dawson and Said Benrahma, so would need to make one of them permanent this month under Premier League rules.

Hammers boss David Moyes confirmed on Wednesday night that they would be converting Benrahma's loan into a permanent deal, but wouldn't say when.

Moyes said: "We might need room for loans but at the moment I can't give any news on that."

Lingard has not made a Premier League appearance this season and a move to the London Stadium would see him reunited with former United manager Moyes.

United triggered a one-year extension on Lingard's contract, which now runs until the summer of 2022, and are yet to decide whether to allow the 28-year-old to leave before the transfer deadline on February 1.

West Brom have also enquired about the possibility of a loan deal.

Last month, it was reported La Liga club Real Sociedad had held initial talks over a possible loan move, while Nice also held interest over a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Amad Diallo joined Manchester United from Atalanta for £37m earlier this month and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated the 18-year-old winger could soon be in first-team contention, which would further limit Lingard's game time.

Lingard's representatives also held talks with several clubs in England and Europe in the summer, but a move did not materialise.

The United academy graduate, who was sent on loan to Birmingham City while Moyes was in charge at Old Trafford during the 2013-14 season, scored four goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season.

Lingard won the last of his 24 England caps during the UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2019.

