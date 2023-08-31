Edson Alvarez exclusive: Mexican to bring 'fresh mentality' to West Ham | 'Mohammed Kudus can do big things'

Edson Alvarez is aiming to bring a "fresh mentality" to West Ham after making a winning start to life at the London Stadium.

The Mexico international became the Hammers' first signing of the summer transfer window earlier this month, his arrival coming after West Ham sold captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

He's since been joined by fellow new arrivals in midfielder James Ward-Prowse, defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and forward Mohammed Kudus, and the Hammers have responded with an unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Alvarez, alongside Ward-Prowse, has excelled in the engine room for West Ham, helping them to superb victories against Chelsea and Brighton with David Moyes' side, who sit second in the table, picking up seven points from their opening three games.

Ahead of his side's clash with Luton on Friday Night Football, the former Ajax midfielder has targeted an extended stay at the top end of the table with his new team and has praised his new partnership with Ward-Prowse.

Image: West Ham sit second after an unbeaten start to the season

"It's a nice start for everyone, especially for me because I made a dream debut in our stadium and with our fans against a very good team in Chelsea, "Alvarez exclusively told Sky Sports.

"Then there was the second game away against Brighton and in history it's been very difficult for us there, but we got the three points and so far, I feel really happy and I'm grateful for everything.

"With James [Ward-Prowse], we communicate really well," he added. "We are both new here and we want to bring a fresh mentality to the club.

"My new team-mates are all good guys. They have helped me with everything from the first day I arrived at the club.

"I'm very happy with everyone and looking forward to creating the best team we can for West Ham. At the end, we all want to fight for our fans and also the top spots in the Premier League.

"Winning gives you confidence. It's a good feeling and two wins against two good teams brings extra motivation.

"We are continuing to look forward because we don't just want a short period of winning and a short time at the top. We want to keep this feeling for many more games.

"I want to keep doing good things and it is a matter of time and work. If you train how you play, you'll get results."

Alvarez relishing Premier League challenge

Image: Alvarez is relishing the physical battle in the Premier League

Alvarez made his West Ham debut off the bench against Chelsea, helping them secure a 3-1 win over their London rivals. He made his first start in the 3-1 win at Brighton, impressing in both games with his work-rate, tackling and his physicality.

He's been described as an "animal" by team-mate Emerson Palmieri and a "machine" by former Hammers defender Anton Ferdinand, and the 25-year-old insists he is relishing the challenges thrown up by the Premier League as he adapts after moving from the Eredivisie.

Image: Alavarez's Premier League stats so far

Asked if his game is suited to the Premier League, Alvarez said: "It's been too short a time to say something concrete about whether the Premier League suits me or not, but I will work to be very fit.

"I've seen some big differences between the Eredivisie and the Premier League. However, I've come from one of the biggest schools in the world that is Ajax.

"The intensity with the ball is quite similar. Also, there is a lot of talent here at West Ham.

"The difference is the intensity and the fact you have to run for 90 minutes, otherwise you are dead. The teams in the Premier League also fight until the very end.

"I really like the challenge of the Premier League. It's good for me.

Image: Alvarez has already shown his defensive capabilities in just two apparances

"There are big, strong guys in the league," he added. "I want the challenge. It makes me feel like I need to keep working because if I want to compete, I need to be ready to compete.

"I want to show what I can do and also learn. There are many good players in this league but I want to show I can be there too."

Alvarez: I’ll show fans what I can do | ‘I’ve fought all my life’ West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez:



“I’ve felt the connection with the fans. They have already shown me a lot of love. I can see it on social media and I want to pay them back with my work, with my passion, and of course with good football.



“Everyone has told me that if you fight for the fans, they will support you.



“I’ve fought all my life so for me it’s nothing new. I want to get to work and show them what I can do.”

Image: Alvarez has already felt a connection with the West Ham fans

'The fans can expect big things from Kudus'

Image: Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax earlier this week

Talking of the Ajax school, Alvarez has been joined at West Ham by former team-mate Kudus in a deal understood to be worth around £38m.

You can sense the excitement from Alvarez when talk turns to the Ghana international, who joined the Hammers earlier this week.

Image: Alvarez is excited to link up with Mohammed Kudus at West Ham

He said: "I'm super happy he's here. I'm looking forward to training and playing again with him. I cannot wait to link up with him again.

"I know what he can bring to the team and what he can show in England. He's a very talented player and a very good guy.

"The fans can expect big things [from Kudus]," he added.

I’m new too so I still need to learn a lot of things, but we can help each other.

"He has very good qualities with the ball. He's very strong and can turn very easily. He loves the ball and likes to play. He's very good in combinations and understands football really well.

"I saw him again for the first time on Tuesday and he's looking forward to getting going and showing what he can do in the best league. Of course, like me it's also important for him to adapt to the Premier League but I'm sure he will adapt very quickly."

Alvarez ready for Kenilworth Road atmosphere

Image: Luton Town vs West Ham United is live on FNF on Sky Sports

Kudus could feature when West Ham will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as the first side to travel to Kenilworth Road to face newly-promoted Luton.

The stadium has undergone a £10m transformation programme ahead of hosting its first ever Premier League game when the Hammers are the visitors on Friday Night Football.

Luton's campaign has started with consecutive defeats on the road against Brighton and Chelsea after improvement works to the stadium forced them to play away, but a first home match of the season at Kenilworth Road promises to be a special occasion, and one that Alvarez and West Ham are ready for.

Luton were scheduled to host Burnley in their first Premier League match at their Bedfordshire home, but the Irons will instead now be part of Hatters history.

"I know it's a special stadium for different things," Alvarez said. "We just need to go there and show what the team can do.

"We need to stick together as a team in what will be a difficult atmosphere and if we do that we can have a good result.

"You need to go there and fight, and you can get the three points."

