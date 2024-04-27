Ruben Amorim on West Ham reports: Sporting boss apologises to club's fans after confirming Hammers talks

Ruben Amorim has admitted to meeting with West Ham and apologised to Sporting fans for the timing and publicity of the talks in London.

Reports emerged on Monday that West Ham had held talks with Amorim, but the Premier League club did not comment at the time.

On Saturday, Amorim confirmed the talks as part of a public apology to supporters: "So, let's get the elephant out of the room and I'll talk about it once. The first thing is to say that the club was aware of my trip. It's important and changes the context.

"Then, let's talk about the 'cloak of secrecy' that surrounded the trip... I 'secretly parked the car outside', 'secretly walked past 15 people, and took photographs', and 'got on a plane that was all done behind the club's back'. It didn't happen in secret or without permission.

"Obviously my trip was a mistake, the timing was completely wrong, it didn't seem right at the time. It was wrong, especially when I'm so demanding with my players and always the first to say that each one's actions can overpower the team. I have already removed players from the squad for much less.

"It was my mistake, I have to accept it and live with it.

Image: Amorim was previously linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

"It didn't seem so bad at the time, but thinking about it later it's very clear. I gave explanations to the players and the staff. Now it's time to move on. Obviously, I also use the public part here to apologise to the Sporting fans, the staff and, mainly publicly to my players for the mistake I made.

"It was a mistake because the fact that we are close to winning the championship, nothing has been done yet, and the team leader causes this noise, is a mistake. Whether or not he is authorised. And I'm the biggest defender of that. That's why I said it is an error."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains who could be in the running as West Ham line up potential replacement for David Moyes, should the club decide to move on from the Scot in the summer

Sky Sports News reported last week that West Ham were doing due diligence on a number of managers, including Amorim, should David Moyes leave the club at the end of the season.

Why Liverpool picked Slot over Amorim

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Melissa Reddy shares the latest on Feyenoord's Arne Slot proposed switch to Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp

"Amorim had made Liverpool's shortlist, and despite the external noise over him, the club always maintained he was not the leading or preferred option.

"He ticked several requirements, but his playing approach - particularly using three at the back - and long-term vision did not fit the current squad nor the philosophy implemented through all age groups at Liverpool.

"Suggestions that financial reasons were behind Amorim not being the frontrunner for the Anfield job has been termed fiction.

"There has also been scepticism around the reasons for the 39-year-old's very public meeting with West Ham, with one intermediary suggesting Amorim was trying to pressure Liverpool by showing them he had other options.

"The club had already judged Arne Slot as the better football fit before that point, as well as a superior communicator and connector."

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.