West Ham hold initial talks with Julen Lopetegui but David Moyes' future remains undecided

Sky Sports News understands West Ham have held initial talks with Julen Lopetegui.

The club continue to do due diligence on a number of managers if David Moyes vacates the post this summer. A final decision on Moyes' future has yet to be made, with the Hammers boss out of contract at the end of the season.

Lopetegui has been out of work since he left Wolves days before the start of the season. He has previously coached at Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla.

He was also on a three-person shortlist for the Manchester United job when Erik ten Hag took the role.

Discussions were held with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim last month. Amorim has since apologised to the Sporting fans for the timing and publicity of those talks.

Paulo Fonseca is another name that Sky Sports News was recently told was under serious consideration at the club.

He is currently in charge of French side Lille, but his deal also runs out this summer.

Moyes said in February that he had been offered a new deal, but West Ham doing their due diligence should not come as a surprise in terms of future planning.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Moyes says he still has hunger to be the West Ham manager next season and confirmed technical director Tim Steidten will be keeping his distance from the first team dressing room

West Ham sit ninth and have just three Premier League games left against Chelsea, Luton and Manchester City.

Last season Moyes guided the club to Europa Conference League glory - their first European trophy since 1965 - but West Ham have won just four games out of 21 played in 2024.

If Moyes' second spell in charge of West Ham is brought to an end this summer, then it would be likely that technical director Tim Steidten's power at the club would be increased.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League clash between West Ham and Liverpool

When Moyes was re-appointed in December 2019, it was under the proviso he would have a bigger say on recruitment compared to his first spell.

But upon Steidten's appointment in July 2023, West Ham said the German, who previously worked at Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen, would be "responsible for the club's overarching player recruitment strategy and scouting department".

And according to recent media reports, Steidten has been asked to stay away from the first team for the rest of the season. The Guardian says he is heavily involved in the hunt for a replacement for Moyes and that has led to growing unease behind the scenes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains who could be in the running as West Ham line up potential replacement for David Moyes, should the club decide to move on from the Scot in the summer

When asked if Steidten's presence this season has proved a challenge, Moyes stated: "Not at all, not at all. I've said before, Tim has his job to do but managers have their boundaries.

"We don't want any distractions, we'll keep our eye on the ball. Tim's got his job to do, I've got my job to do. We've got three games to play, so we want to keep focused on those games.

"We're going about our jobs. My job is to win the games and do everything I can to do that."

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.