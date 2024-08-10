Jean-Clair Todibo: West Ham confirm signing of Nice defender on loan with option to buy

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The deal is an initial loan with an option to buy for £35m.

West Ham had an agreement earlier this summer for a loan with an option to buy Todibo for €32m [£27m], but it was delayed as the player was believed to be waiting for a deal to join Juventus.

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten flew to Nice on Thursday after hearing a move was possible because Juventus could not find an agreement.

Steidten then finalised the loan with an option deal. He and Todibo flew back on Friday, with the 24-year-old then having a medical.

"I am really excited to be signing for West Ham United," the centre-back told the club's official website. "It is a dream come true to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world.

Image: Jean-Clair Todibo says it is a 'dream come true to play in the Premier League' (Credit - West Ham United)

"This is an amazing opportunity for me, at a club with huge ambition, who want to really make progress under the new head coach.

"It feels like the right time to be coming to West Ham, in the heart of London, with an amazing, passionate fan-base. I'm so excited to pull on the West Ham shirt, and play at the London Stadium in the Premier League."

Steidten added: "It's no secret that Jean-Clair is a player we've been tracking for some time, so we're delighted to have got this signing over the line ahead of the start of the new season.

"He's got proven pedigree in European football, especially in France, where he has shone in recent years, showing all of his qualities as one of the finest ball-playing centre-halves in Ligue 1.

"There was huge interest from across Europe for his signature this summer, and we're once again indebted to the board for backing us to bring in a player who is approaching the peak years of his career."

Todibo is West Ham's seventh signing of the summer under new manager Julen Lopetegui. Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez and Wes Foderingham have also joined the club.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.