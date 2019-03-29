Abdoulaye Doucoure can achieve his ambitions at Watford, says Javi Gracia

1:00 Javi Gracia hopes Watford can spoil Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's debut as permanent Manchester United boss Javi Gracia hopes Watford can spoil Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's debut as permanent Manchester United boss

Javi Gracia has told Abdoulaye Doucoure he does not need to leave Watford in order to achieve his ambitions.

Doucoure told Sky Sports News earlier this week he wants to "win titles" and said playing in the Champions League is one of his "dreams".

He also suggested he could be open to the prospect of leaving Watford, but Gracia hopes things do not progress that far.

"When Doucoure said he wanted to grow, I said that I'd like him to grow with me in this team. We can do it together," Gracia's ahead of Watford's trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has three goals and six assists in 30 games for Watford this season

"If we are able to grow step by step, then we have the players to improve day by day. We have a good mentality and a good attitude.

"If we carry on working, not just Doucoure but all the squad, then I think we can grow together."

Gracia has impressed at Vicarage Road this season, guiding Watford to eighth place in the Premier League and an FA Cup semi-final against Wolves next month.

The Spaniard accepts his team are entering the business end of the season and need to show what they are made of.

Watford are competing with Wolves for a place in the FA Cup final, as well as a spot in next season's Europa League

He said: "I wish we have two games in the FA Cup and eight in the Premier League left to play. In these 10 games we have to show what we are able to do.

"It's the most decisive part of the season, and I am focused only on the next game because we've done it that way for the whole season. We have to continue like that.

"In eight days we are going to play three games and we have to make the right decisions but all the games are important for us."