Ismaila Sarr: Watford in talks with Rennes to sign winger in record deal

Watford are in talks to sign Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr

Watford are in talks with Rennes about a club-record-breaking deal to sign winger Ismaila Sarr, according to Sky sources.

Any deal for the 21-year-old Senegal international Sarr would break Watford's transfer record fee of £18m - which they paid to Burnley for forward Andre Gray.

Italian side Roma are also reported to have held talks with Sarr, and one source claims Arsenal are interested in signing him if they cannot complete a deal for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Watford are also understood to be speaking to Lille about selling striker Dodi Lukebakio, but both clubs are in disagreement about the valuation of the player, with the Premier League side wanting around £13m for him.

Lukebakio, who has only made one Premier League appearance for Watford, spent last season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he scored 10 league goals in 22 starts for the German club.

Dodi Lukebakio, wanted by Lille, spent time on loan with Duesseldorf

Watford also still retain an interest in Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin for a club-record £25m, according to Sky sources.

The 22-year-old scored six goals in 29 games in all competitions for the French side last season, as well as providing three assists.

However, his future remains unclear after appearing to have fallen out of favour with former Arsenal midfielder and current Nice boss Patrick Vieira.

1:02 Watford reveal goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has signed a one-year deal to remain at the club next season Watford reveal goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has signed a one-year deal to remain at the club next season

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.