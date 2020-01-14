Ignacio Pussetto joins Watford on four-and-a-half-year deal from Udinese

Ignacio Pussetto is Watford's second signing of the January window

Watford have signed Argentinian winger Ignacio Pussetto on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Udinese.

The 24-year-old, who has made 12 appearances in Serie A this season, becomes Watford's second signing of the January window after Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, who formally completed his move to the Hornets on January 1.

Watford are believed to have paid around £7m to sign Pussetto from Udinese, who are also owned by the Pozzo family.

The fee is the same price the Italian club paid to sign him from Argentine side Huracan in July 2018.

