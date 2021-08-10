Watford striker Troy Deeney at 33: Excitement, inspiration, responsibility

Football is a game of opinions, sometimes positive, but most of the time not. In the modern social-media age, the ability to deal with them has to be in the armoury of every professional footballer.

Criticism can weigh too heavily on the shoulders of players, preventing talent from coming to the fore, but those able to channel the negativity can use it as fuel and be inspired to reach new heights.

From his well-publicised off-the-field issues to his abrasive playing style, Troy Deeney has had more doubters than most, but the Watford captain relishes the criticism sent his way - and gives back as good as he gets.

Watford's promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt has secured Deeney a sixth season of Premier League football. Now, at the age of 33, and as bullish as ever, doing himself justice, and silencing the doubters, is driving him forward.

"The excitement [of playing in the Premier League] is completely different to be totally honest," Deeney exclusively told Sky Sports.

"First time around there was a nervous energy as to whether I could do it. I'd been doing well beforehand in the Championship, but could I actually do it in the Premier League?

"There was excitement and all of the things that come with that; playing at Old Trafford, Anfield, St James' Park - big grounds I'd watched as a kid. Could I do it as a striker with the expectation and as a captain, as I was at the time?

"Now, it's all about enjoying it, proving myself right. I've had a couple of seasons of injuries, and people like to write you off when you get over 30 and say you've become an OAP!

"I've enjoyed it so far, I know it's going to be tough, it's a cliche but it's the Premier League, it's the best league in the world and there's stiff competition. The challenge is: are you up for it, yes or no? We'll soon find out."

'I feel very good for the first time in years'

Image: Deeney was restricted to just 19 league appearances by injury in Watford's promotion-winning campaign

If Deeney is to prove himself up to the challenge of Premier League football again, his body will play as big a role as his mental strength.

The striker was limited to just 19 league appearances in Watford's promotion-winning campaign from the Sky Bet Championship last term, the low point of a six-year period in which an injury of some sort was always being managed.

The inevitable passing of time is often pointed to as a reason for the deterioration of footballing ability but, as Deeney explains, getting a firm grip on injuries has a greater impact on performance.

"Of course, my methods have changed," the 33-year-old added. "Although injuries dictate more of what you do rather than age.

"I've not missed a day's training during this pre-season, whereas people around me who are 23 and under have had to because of their injuries. They have had to miss the odd day here and there because certain loads are too heavy for their knees or Achilles for example.

"As you get older you have to manage your body, but you understand it better than anyone else. Right now, I feel very good, for the first time since the age of 27 or 26 I'm not playing with an injury, which is nice. Touch wood, it continues.

"I'm honestly just enjoying it. I've been written off now by everybody, really. People question whether I can still score, whether I can do this, or can I do that, now I'm over 30. I've got nothing to prove.

"Given what everybody else has said I will have done well to play 10 games with zero goals! But I'm good, the people around me know the sacrifice I have put in, my team-mates respect me, and that's enough."

'We pride ourselves on being a family club'

Image: Instilling Watford's values into the fresh faces at the club is crucial to Deeney's role as captain

Earning respect and repaying faith in that close club circle has become a hallmark of Deeney's playing career.

In his role as captain he has earned ambassadorial-like status both on and off the field for the Hornets, championing work in the wider community.

With no fewer than 10 signings arriving at Vicarage Road this summer, Deeney has taken it upon himself to ensure everyone is aware of those values and responsibilities.

"If you ask some people, they think I was the person who made those signings and paid the wages, that's how much power some people think I have at Watford!" Deeney joked.

"For all of us - myself, Ben Foster, Tom Cleverley, the older pros - there's an unwritten rule that you have to welcome people in but get them to understand what this club is about.

"It's a family club, there's huge history, despite people labelling us a little club, and we're a big club in the community. We have a lot of fans that can remember the Elton John days, Luther Blissett, John Barnes, all the way through to Tommy Mooney and Paul Robinson, all these people.

"The trend underlining all of that is that we are a family club, so there is no point coming and signing here and then being a bit too big for your boots and thinking you can't do community projects. That is what we pride ourselves on, and we let the players know that.

"Also, the main thing any fan wants is hard work. Fans can discuss whether you are good enough technically, but all fans want to see someone work hard and have pride in the shirt, and that is what we try and do.

"Hopefully, then, the quality for which they have been signed for shines and provides a platform to shine more on top of that. But it's always about making the club better rather than an individual player."

'You've got to get the fundamentals right'

Image: Watford manager Xisco guided the Hornets back to the Premier League at the first attempt - but can he keep them there?

As for Watford, manager Xisco is tasked with building on last season's exploits and preventing an immediate return to the Championship.

Sheffield United and Leeds United ripped up the rule book for newly-promoted sides in recent seasons but, for Deeney, setting such lofty ambitions before a ball has been kicked would be irrelevant if Watford do not get the basics right.

"Run hard, work hard, and see what happens," Deeney replied, when asked to outline Watford's targets for the forthcoming campaign. "You always get a team every season that has a season no one expects.

"Look at West Ham last year; the year we went down they were in the same position as us with two games remaining. They had to beat us to stay up and they did, the following year they're in Europe.

"You always get that team that gets it together and puts a solid run of games together, we just hope that is us. We cannot get carried away and say we want to finish where West Ham did last season, or seventh like Sheffield United the season before, we've got to do our job.

"The old cliche is 40 points, but I don't think we can even set targets like that. We just have to start the season well, look at the first three games, knock those out, have the international break then look at the next three.

"It's very cliche, but I don't think you can set huge targets and aspirations until you've got the fundamentals right."