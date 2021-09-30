Peter Etebo: On-loan Watford midfielder faces four to five months out with torn quad muscle

Watford have revealed the extent of the injury that forced Peter Etebo to be withdrawn against Newcastle; the 25-year-old sustained a torn quad injury that is set to keep him out of action for four to five months

Thursday 30 September 2021 13:15, UK

PA - Peter Etebo
Image: Peter Etebo is set for an extended spell on the sidelines

Watford midfielder Peter Etebo will miss up to five months after picking up a torn quad muscle injury against Newcastle.

The 25-year-old, who is on loan from Stoke, sustained the injury towards the end of the club's 1-1 draw against the Magpies last weekend.

Etebo was evaluated by the club's medical staff following his withdrawal, with the length of his absence confirmed by Watford on Thursday.

In a prepared injury update, the Watford statement read: "Midfielder Peter Etebo tore a quad muscle towards the end of the Newcastle United game last weekend and is expected to be out for between four to five months.

"Fellow midfielder Tom Cleverley was subbed, feeling dizzy at half-time on Saturday after a knock in the face. He has followed the concussion return-to-training protocols this week and will be available for the trip to Leeds United.

"That's also true of goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, who's returned to full training this week after shaking off a minor knee problem."

Watford will look to plug the gap created by Etebo's absence, with existing midfield options including the on-loan Ozan Tufan, former Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko and fellow summer arrival Imran Louza.

Nigeria international Etebo spent parts of the last two seasons out on loan from parent club Stoke, at Getafe and Galatasaray, before his temporary switch to Vicarage Road.

