EFL to vote on 'Spygate' rule change

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was at the centre of the 'Spygate' scandal

The English Football League will vote on a proposed regulation designed to prevent a repeat of the 'Spygate' affair, Sky Sports News has learned.

The possible new ruling comes after Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa sent a club employee to watch a Derby training session ahead of the sides' Sky Bet Championship fixture earlier this season.

Although there are not currently any rules specifically banning spying on opponents, Leeds were fined £200,000 for failing to treat their opponents in "good faith".

Derby manager Frank Lampard was angered by Bielsa sending a Leeds staff member to his squad's training session

The vote will take place during the EFL's annual meeting in Portugal later this week.

Following the initial incident, which was sparked when Derby manager Frank Lampard publicly accused Leeds of spying, Bielsa revealed that he had in fact sent staff members to watch all of his side's opponents train throughout the season.

Leeds announced last week that the Argentine will remain at the club for another season, despite their failure to secure promotion to the Premier League after a play-off semi-final exit at the hands of Derby.